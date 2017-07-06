Melanie Balcomb lands new gig after season with Gamecocks

Melanie Balcomb, who served one season as South Carolina basketball’s director of coaching offensive analytics, has been hired as associate head coach at Texas Tech.
Texas Tech announced the hire of the former Vanderbilt head coach.
“We are very fortunate to add Melanie to our coaching staff,” Lady Raiders head coach Candi Whitaker said. “Melanie’s long-standing success as a Division I head coach makes her an invaluable asset to our program. She knows how to win at the highest level, helping the University of South Carolina win a national championship last season. Melanie’s a proven recruiter and will benefit our team in all facets.”
Balcomb spent 23 seasons as a college head coach, 21 seasons at the NCAA Division I level. She was the all-time winningest head coach at Vanderbilt for 14 seasons (2003-16) with a 310-149 record. She led the Commodores to three SEC Tournament Championships (2004, 2007, 2009) and Four NCAA Sweet 16 appearances (2004, 2005, 2008, 2009).
“I’m excited to get back on the court and help Texas Tech keep moving the needle forward in a positive way,” Balcomb said. “The opportunity to work with great people at a program with historical success made it an easy decision.”
USC coach Dawn Staley also weighed in on the move.
“Melanie’s experience and past success is an asset to the game of women’s basketball and I am glad to see her back on the sidelines as a coach,” Staley said. “Her unique perspective and insight from being a part of our staff during our national championship season will be a valuable asset to Texas Tech.”
