Former Gamecock named WNBA Rookie of the Year

Former South Carolina women’s basketball player Allisha Gray was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.
She averaged 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals a game after being selected No. 4 overall by the Dallas Wings.
Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, the league announces— Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) September 19, 2017
Gray played one season with the Gamecocks after transferring from North Carolina. She averaged 13.2 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting better than 50 percent and helped lead the Gamecocks to their first national championship.
Comments