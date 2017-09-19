More Videos

USC Women's Basketball

Former Gamecock named WNBA Rookie of the Year

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 19, 2017 1:00 PM

Former South Carolina women’s basketball player Allisha Gray was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.

She averaged 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals a game after being selected No. 4 overall by the Dallas Wings.

Gray played one season with the Gamecocks after transferring from North Carolina. She averaged 13.2 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting better than 50 percent and helped lead the Gamecocks to their first national championship.

