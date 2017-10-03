Defending champs hold first official practice

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team has taken the first step in its national championship defense, holding its first practice for the upcoming 2017-2018 season on Tuesday.
The team’s official Twitter account marked the occasion by releasing a hype video.
Practice officially starts today. Who's ready? #Gamecocks @dawnstaley pic.twitter.com/YMfdFo9Fks— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) October 3, 2017
Tuesday also marks the first day back in Columbia for Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and her star player, senior forward A’ja Wilson, who spent the past weekend in California for a training camp for the USA Basketball’s senior national team, making for a long week that Staley referenced on Twitter.
Crashing on @GamecockWBB first practice of the season like pic.twitter.com/7ZDPZ8vI7w— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) October 3, 2017
Wilson, meanwhile, announced Monday night that she will be signing off all social media for the duration of her senior season.
With practice starting tomorrow, social media ends tonight! Gotta prep for a great senior season! This is my final go around in college so gotta make the best of it pic.twitter.com/otRZe7JrlM— A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) October 2, 2017
Joining Wilson in abandoning social media, sophomore guard Tyasha Harris, the Gamecock’s second top returner by minutes played, also said she would not post.
Until next time social media ✌..... MOVIE SZN pic.twitter.com/lWGDViOYzW— Tyasha Harris (@TyHarris_52) October 3, 2017
Graduate transfer Lindsay Spann also posted about her excitement for the upcoming year, in which the Gamecocks will attempt to join Connecticut, Tennessee and Southern California as the fourth team in NCAA Div. I history to win back-to-back national championships.
MOOD: when first official practice is tomorrow @dawnstaley pic.twitter.com/EDeWdk350B— Lindsey Spann (@_LSpann12) October 2, 2017
yahhhhhhhhhh #forthesprintschallenge https://t.co/P2obSUUHWR— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) October 3, 2017
