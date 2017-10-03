South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) warms up before the Gamecock's game against Stanford in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
USC Women's Basketball

Defending champs hold first official practice

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

October 03, 2017 04:17 PM

UPDATED October 03, 2017 04:53 PM

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team has taken the first step in its national championship defense, holding its first practice for the upcoming 2017-2018 season on Tuesday.

The team’s official Twitter account marked the occasion by releasing a hype video.

Tuesday also marks the first day back in Columbia for Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and her star player, senior forward A’ja Wilson, who spent the past weekend in California for a training camp for the USA Basketball’s senior national team, making for a long week that Staley referenced on Twitter.

Wilson, meanwhile, announced Monday night that she will be signing off all social media for the duration of her senior season.

Joining Wilson in abandoning social media, sophomore guard Tyasha Harris, the Gamecock’s second top returner by minutes played, also said she would not post.

Graduate transfer Lindsay Spann also posted about her excitement for the upcoming year, in which the Gamecocks will attempt to join Connecticut, Tennessee and Southern California as the fourth team in NCAA Div. I history to win back-to-back national championships.

