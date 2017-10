More Videos

0:38 The Gamecocks face the curse of being the defending National Champions

0:41 A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team

1:46 New team, new season for Staley's Gamecocks

1:02 Staley: 'It's a different team this year'

0:34 Dawn Staley is done talking about White House invitation

0:56 For A'ja Wilson, dancing is sort of like basketball

0:24 NCAA champions Tar Heels, Gamecocks hit the Panthers 'Keep Pounding' drum

1:31 Dawn Staley enjoys her first NASCAR experience

0:39 The best NASCAR driver on the Gamecocks? Here's Dawn Staley's pick

2:27 Ty Harris speaks about her summer

0:38 Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan throw out first pitch