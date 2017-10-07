Watch USC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley lose it wearing DUI goggles

University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley has been spotted wearing an unusual object regularly since her Gamecocks won the NCAA championship.
That was the case again last week, when Staley made an appearance at DARESCREAM, a fundraiser to support the D.A.R.E. program in South Carolina.
This time, Staley wasn’t wearing her netlace, the netting from one of the rims her team cut down after cutting down Mississippi State in the championship game of the NCAA Tournament. The netlace has been a fixture around her neck at almost every public event Staley has made on her tour of champions.
On Thursday, she was wearing something more unusual. She was wearing DUI goggles.
Not beer goggles, DUI goggles.
At least that’s what the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was calling them.
Also known as Impairment Goggles, the DUI goggles are used by drug and alcohol awareness programs to recreate the effects alcohol consumption on the body of someone who is sober.
Staley donned the DUI goggles and attempted to walk in a straight line, something that law enforcement uses during its field sobriety tests.
Coach @dawnstaley in the DUI goggles at DARESCREAM! #Don'tDrinkandDrive pic.twitter.com/mtfVynBDAc— RCSD (@RCSD) October 6, 2017
The Gamecocks coach didn’t make it 10 paces before she stepped out of the narrow line – much to the delight of a crowd of onlookers. Staley too burst out laughing in a video posted on Twitter.
But the takeaway was no joke. Staley retweeted the video with a direct message, “#DON’T #DRINK #AND #DRIVE #PLEASE”
Staley also showed her appreciation to the the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which organized the 11th annual DARESCREAM.
“Thank you @RCSD for the impact you make in our community,” Staley tweeted.
The profits from DARESCREAM will be given to the S.C. DARE Training Center, which works to raise awareness and educate school children about substance abuse.
Coach Dawn Staley is here judging the clown cone contest!! So much fun at DARESCREAM!! pic.twitter.com/GEvjqgdEC1— RCSD (@RCSD) October 5, 2017
Do you see what I see
The desired effects of wearing Impairment Goggles:
- Reduced alertness
- Delayed reaction time
- Confusion
- Visual distortion
- Alteration of depth and distance perception
- Reduced peripheral vision
- Double vision
- Lack of muscle coordination
Source: lifeloc.com
