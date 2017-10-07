South Carolina women’s basketball Coach Dawn Staley celebrates with fans Wednesday night at Colonial Life Arena on April 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Darius Rucker performed the free concert after promising told so if the South Carolina football team was able to win six games during the 2016 season.
South Carolina women’s basketball Coach Dawn Staley celebrates with fans Wednesday night at Colonial Life Arena on April 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Darius Rucker performed the free concert after promising told so if the South Carolina football team was able to win six games during the 2016 season. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
South Carolina women’s basketball Coach Dawn Staley celebrates with fans Wednesday night at Colonial Life Arena on April 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Darius Rucker performed the free concert after promising told so if the South Carolina football team was able to win six games during the 2016 season. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

USC Women's Basketball

Watch USC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley lose it wearing DUI goggles

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 07, 2017 9:46 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley has been spotted wearing an unusual object regularly since her Gamecocks won the NCAA championship.

That was the case again last week, when Staley made an appearance at DARESCREAM, a fundraiser to support the D.A.R.E. program in South Carolina.

This time, Staley wasn’t wearing her netlace, the netting from one of the rims her team cut down after cutting down Mississippi State in the championship game of the NCAA Tournament. The netlace has been a fixture around her neck at almost every public event Staley has made on her tour of champions.

On Thursday, she was wearing something more unusual. She was wearing DUI goggles.

Not beer goggles, DUI goggles.

At least that’s what the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was calling them.

Also known as Impairment Goggles, the DUI goggles are used by drug and alcohol awareness programs to recreate the effects alcohol consumption on the body of someone who is sober.

Staley donned the DUI goggles and attempted to walk in a straight line, something that law enforcement uses during its field sobriety tests.

The Gamecocks coach didn’t make it 10 paces before she stepped out of the narrow line – much to the delight of a crowd of onlookers. Staley too burst out laughing in a video posted on Twitter.

But the takeaway was no joke. Staley retweeted the video with a direct message, “#DON’T #DRINK #AND #DRIVE #PLEASE”

Staley also showed her appreciation to the the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which organized the 11th annual DARESCREAM.

“Thank you @RCSD for the impact you make in our community,” Staley tweeted.

The profits from DARESCREAM will be given to the S.C. DARE Training Center, which works to raise awareness and educate school children about substance abuse.

Do you see what I see

The desired effects of wearing Impairment Goggles:

  • Reduced alertness
  • Delayed reaction time
  • Confusion
  • Visual distortion
  • Alteration of depth and distance perception
  • Reduced peripheral vision
  • Double vision
  • Lack of muscle coordination

Source: lifeloc.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team

A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team 0:41

A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team
New team, new season for Staley's Gamecocks 1:46

New team, new season for Staley's Gamecocks
The Gamecocks face the curse of being the defending National Champions 0:38

The Gamecocks face the curse of being the defending National Champions

View More Video