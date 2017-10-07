Photos: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith (13) heads upfield after a catch during the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
The cheerleaders lead the crowd in cheers during the Gamecock Walk before the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
Cocky's mom joined the Gamecock Walk before the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
There were many Cockys during the Gamecock Walk before the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
The South Carolina football team and cheerleaders participate in the Gamecock Walk before the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
Fans yell for the cheerleaders during the Gamecock Walk before the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
The South Carolina football team and cheerleaders participate in the Gamecock Walk before the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina running back Jamyest Williams (21)greets the fans during the Gamecock Walk before the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) greets the fans during the Gamecock Walk before the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
The South Carolina football team and cheerleaders participate in the Gamecock Walk before the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
Cocky's mom and dad joined him during the Gamecock Walk before the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (90) and defensive lineman Ulric Jones (93) greets the fans during the Gamecock Walk before the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore (10) celebrates his inteception for a touchdown with defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore (10) returns an inteception for a touchdown during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina defensive back T.J. Brunson (6) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) causes Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen (8) to fumble during the second half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia This resulted in a touchdown.
South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene (44) injured his left arm during the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) and South Carolina defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (90) bring down Arkansas running back Devwah Whaley (21) during the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina running back A.J. Turner (25) brieaks away during the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (90) pressures Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen (8) during the first half of the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) brings down Arkansas running back David Williams (33) during the first half of the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina kicker/punter Parker White (43) makes a field goal during the first half of the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) catches touchdown pass over Arkansas defensive back Kamren Curl (2) during the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
Former South Carolina running back turned Arkansas running back, David Williams greets his former teammates after the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams (27) scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams (27) scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
The Gamecock fans were enjoying the scoring during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina tight end Jacob August (40) picks up a first down during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina linebacker Keisean Nixon (9) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown with linebacker Eldridge Thompson (11) during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) celebrates with South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams (27) after Williams scored a touchdown during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) celebrates with running back Ty'Son Williams (27) after Williams scored a touchdown during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams (27) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina linebacker Keisean Nixon (9) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina running back Mon Denson (34) gets some yardage during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina running back A.J. Turner (25) moves the pile during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) looks to his receivers during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina kicker Parker White (43) adds three points during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia South Carolina quarterback Danny Gordon (17) is the holder.
South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) heads to the endzone for a touchdown during the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina tight end K.C. Crosby (3) injures his leg during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina tight end K.C. Crosby (3) catches a pass for a first down over Arkansas defensive back Santos Ramirez (9)during the second half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp congratulates defensive back D.J. Smith (24) during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina defensive back Jamarcus King (7) breaks up a pass intended for Arkansas wide receiver Jordan Jones (10) during the second half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
Gamecock fans had a lot to cheer about during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle (5) fights for yardage during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina defensive back T.J. Brunson (6) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore (10) returns an inteception for a touchdown during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
