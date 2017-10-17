More Videos

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Pause
Here's how President Trump returns the favor to SC's governor 2:36

Here's how President Trump returns the favor to SC's governor

Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee 0:45

Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 1:29

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

Anti Trump protestors rally in Greenville 0:39

Anti Trump protestors rally in Greenville

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

  • A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team

    Staley says senior USC women's basketball player is ready for the pro's

Staley says senior USC women's basketball player is ready for the pro's Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Staley says senior USC women's basketball player is ready for the pro's Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

USC Women's Basketball

SEC women’s basketball preseason picks: Gamecocks expected to dominate again

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 10:23 AM

South Carolina was picked by SEC and national media to win the 2018 SEC women’s basketball championship, the league office announced Tuesday. It is the fourth-straight season the Gamecocks have topped the preseason media voting. The media also selected senior forward A’ja Wilson as its SEC Preseason Player of the Year, an award she has won at the end of the last two seasons.

The reigning national champion, South Carolina has won the last four SEC regular-season titles, most recently with a 14-2 league record last season, a mark that also delivered the Gamecocks’ first SEC crown in 2013-14.

Wilson was a consensus first-team All-American, finalist for all three national player of the year awards and SEC Player of the Year by both the league coaches and media each of the last two seasons.

SEC Preseason Media Poll

1. South Carolina

2. Mississippi State

3. Missouri

4. Tennessee

5. Texas A&M

6. Kentucky

7. LSU

8. Georgia

9. Alabama

10. Auburn

11. Vanderbilt

12. Florida

13. Ole Miss

14. Arkansas

Preseason Player of the Year

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Preseason All-SEC First Team

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State

Moran William, Mississippi Sate

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Pause
Here's how President Trump returns the favor to SC's governor 2:36

Here's how President Trump returns the favor to SC's governor

Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee 0:45

Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 1:29

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

Anti Trump protestors rally in Greenville 0:39

Anti Trump protestors rally in Greenville

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

  • A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team

    Staley says senior USC women's basketball player is ready for the pro's

A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team

View More Video