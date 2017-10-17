SEC women’s basketball preseason picks: Gamecocks expected to dominate again

South Carolina was picked by SEC and national media to win the 2018 SEC women’s basketball championship, the league office announced Tuesday. It is the fourth-straight season the Gamecocks have topped the preseason media voting. The media also selected senior forward A’ja Wilson as its SEC Preseason Player of the Year, an award she has won at the end of the last two seasons.
The reigning national champion, South Carolina has won the last four SEC regular-season titles, most recently with a 14-2 league record last season, a mark that also delivered the Gamecocks’ first SEC crown in 2013-14.
Wilson was a consensus first-team All-American, finalist for all three national player of the year awards and SEC Player of the Year by both the league coaches and media each of the last two seasons.
SEC Preseason Media Poll
1. South Carolina
2. Mississippi State
3. Missouri
4. Tennessee
5. Texas A&M
6. Kentucky
7. LSU
8. Georgia
9. Alabama
10. Auburn
11. Vanderbilt
12. Florida
13. Ole Miss
14. Arkansas
Preseason Player of the Year
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Preseason All-SEC First Team
Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State
Moran William, Mississippi Sate
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee
