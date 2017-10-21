Report: Tim Scott calls for White House to extend invite to Gamecocks

More Videos 2:48 Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley Pause 3:41 USC Aiken asks for millions from South Carolina 5:24 South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 0:55 Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 1:33 Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 0:22 Jalin Hyatt makes one-handed grab to seal Dutch Fork victory 1:58 Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 2:12 Highlights: Dutch Fork defeats Spring Valley 34-19 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dawn Staley is done talking about White House invitation As the season starts, focus is on winning another national championship As the season starts, focus is on winning another national championship Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

As the season starts, focus is on winning another national championship Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com