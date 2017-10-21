Report: Tim Scott calls for White House to extend invite to Gamecocks

The South Carolina women’s basketball team has put behind it the question of receiving or not receiving an invitation to the White House as national champions.
But that doesn’t mean others aren’t pushing for it.
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott said there was “no question” Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks should receive an invite in a statement to Yahoo Sports. The saga has been ongoing since Staley revealed they’ve not heard from the White House, with several steps along the way.
“There is no question the amazing USC Women’s Basketball team has most certainly earned an invitation to the White House,” the statement said. “We’ve made the White House aware that we were hopeful our championship teams would get an invitation to come to D.C.”
Every NCAA women’s basketball champion since 1983 has received a White House invitation.
