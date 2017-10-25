Gamecocks women to get National Championship rings on big stage

The members of the 2017 National Champion South Carolina women’s basketball team will receive their national championship rings at Saturday’s home football game against Vanderbilt during a halftime ceremony.

The 2017-18 team will be signing autographs at Gamecock Village on the team cards provided at 2 p.m. There fans can register to receive information about the upcoming release by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles of a license plate commemorating the program’s first NCAA title. Members of the 2017 championship team will be the celebrity starters for the game, and head coach Dawn Staley will be recognized between the first and second quarters as well.

All members of the 2017 national championship team are expected to be on hand for the halftime ceremony, including the trio of top-10 WNBA Draft picks in Alaina Coates, Kaela Davis and WNBA Rookie of the Year Allisha Gray. The Gamecocks, coaches and other bench personnel will get their first look at their national championship rings in a ceremony to take place at the conclusion of the band’s halftime performance.

In its final preparation for the 2017-18 season, South Carolina will host Coker in an exhibition game on Fri., Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena. Admission is free to the game.