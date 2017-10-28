More Videos

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 2:26

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll

Pause
SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 1:20

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Gamecock Walk: USC vs Vanderbilt 0:57

Gamecock Walk: USC vs Vanderbilt

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance 0:39

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance

  • Year after national title, Dawn Staley looks for USC’s new identity

    USC coach Dawn Staley no longer says “national champions” to her 2017-18 team.

USC coach Dawn Staley no longer says “national champions” to her 2017-18 team. ghadley@thestate.com
USC coach Dawn Staley no longer says “national champions” to her 2017-18 team. ghadley@thestate.com

USC Women's Basketball

Look: South Carolina’s national championship license plates

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

October 28, 2017 2:55 PM

South Carolina women’s basketball team unveiled on Saturday a special edition license plate fans can order featuring the team’s 2017 national championship logo.

Members of this year’s squad, graduates from last season’s championship team and coach Dawn Staley all signed autographs for hundreds of fans prior to the start of the South Carolina-Vanderbilt football game. Fans at the signing could also register for more information about the license plate and pose with Staley’s trademark Slingshot car.

The Gamecocks will receive their national championship rings at halftime of the football game Saturday, and Staley will be recognized in between the first and second quarters. During that time, an announcement regarding the license plate will be made.

A team spokesperson said the release date and other information about the license plate will not be revealed until Monday.

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 2:26

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll

Pause
SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 1:20

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Gamecock Walk: USC vs Vanderbilt 0:57

Gamecock Walk: USC vs Vanderbilt

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance 0:39

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance

  • Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

    South Carolina opponents expecting to key in on reigning National Player of the Year.

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

View More Video