Look: South Carolina’s national championship license plates

South Carolina women’s basketball team unveiled on Saturday a special edition license plate fans can order featuring the team’s 2017 national championship logo.

Members of this year’s squad, graduates from last season’s championship team and coach Dawn Staley all signed autographs for hundreds of fans prior to the start of the South Carolina-Vanderbilt football game. Fans at the signing could also register for more information about the license plate and pose with Staley’s trademark Slingshot car.

The Gamecocks will receive their national championship rings at halftime of the football game Saturday, and Staley will be recognized in between the first and second quarters. During that time, an announcement regarding the license plate will be made.

Sample license plate @GamecockWBB fans can get to celebrate the 2017 National Championship pic.twitter.com/J6hMLxSZ2M — Greg Hadley (@GregHadley9) October 28, 2017

A team spokesperson said the release date and other information about the license plate will not be revealed until Monday.