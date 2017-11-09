‘Definitely going to cry’: For USC, banner raising marks one last title celebration

More Videos 1:09 This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday Pause 3:37 Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 0:48 Police video of sexual assault suspect 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 5:07 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 0:39 Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 1:08 A piece of Gamecock basketball history to be hung in Colonial Life Arena 1:25 Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A piece of Gamecock basketball history to be hung in Colonial Life Arena The first NCAA National Championship banner will be unveiled in Colonial Life Arena prior to The Gamecock's home season opener against Alabama State The first NCAA National Championship banner will be unveiled in Colonial Life Arena prior to The Gamecock's home season opener against Alabama State Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

The first NCAA National Championship banner will be unveiled in Colonial Life Arena prior to The Gamecock's home season opener against Alabama State Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com