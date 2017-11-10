Photos: South Carolina opens season vs. Alabama State

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) works around Alabama State's Shamyiah Smith (11) and Alabama State's Arleatha Gipson (23) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
The National Championship banner was unfurled at Colonial Life Arena during a ceremony prior to Friday's game.
Coach Dawn Staley congratulates her players after the SEC championship rings she and other members of last year's team received Friday night at the Colonial Life Arena
Alaina Coates admires the SEC championship ring she and other members of last year's team received Friday night at the Colonial Life Arena
A'ja Wilson and Coach Dawn Staley admire the SEC championship ring they received Friday night at the Colonial Life Arena
South Carolina's Alexis Jennings (35) drives the ball down court during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Lindsey Spann (11) drives towards the basket as Alabama State's Shamyiah Smith (11) defends during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Alexis Jennings (35) brings down a rebound as Alabama State defenders Amber Hunder, (25), Victoria harvey (34) and Arleatha Gipson (23) defend during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Alexis Jennings (35) pulls down a rebound with Alabama State's Kayla Stephens (22) and Alabama State's Victoria Harvey (34) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
Coach Dawn Staley yells to her team during the first half of action against Alabama State in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Alexis Jennings (35) pulls down a rebound as Alabama State's Mya Milner (12) defends during the first half of action against Alabama State in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Alexis Jennings (35) pulls down a rebound during the first half of action against Alabama State in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Lindsey Spann (11) shoots a three over Alabama State's Arleatha Gipson (23) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Lindsey Spann (11) pressures Alabama State's Shamyiah Smith (11) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
