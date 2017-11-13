More Videos

Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street 1:09

Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street

Pause
What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida 0:57

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida 0:49

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over Florida State 4:25

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over Florida State

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 1:21

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

  • Gamecocks unveil national championship banner

    During a ceremony before the Gamecocks home opener, the national championship banner was hung at The Colonial Life Arena.

During a ceremony before the Gamecocks home opener, the national championship banner was hung at The Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
During a ceremony before the Gamecocks home opener, the national championship banner was hung at The Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

USC Women's Basketball

Hungry for a USC national championship license plate? Here’s how to get one

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

November 13, 2017 9:59 AM

Those South Carolina women’s basketball national championship license plates will be coming soon to a car near you.

The special edition plate fans featuring the team’s 2017 national championship logo will be available for purchase on scdmvonline.com no later than Dec. 7.

The license plate fee for these specialty plates is $70 every two years in addition to the regular registration fees set by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Of that additional fee, $40 will be distributed to University of South Carolina scholarship recipients.

Fans who want their hands on selected plate Nos. 4 to 60 can also participate in an auction for that begins at noon Monday and continues through 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. Auction details are online at www.GamecocksOnline.com/auctions. Plates are limited to vehicles registered in South Carolina.

With the auction, the starting bid for each number is $100 and can grow in $5 increments. The same $70 specialty plate fee and regular registration fees apply and are not included in the auction bid.

The winner for each plate number will be contacted by an USC Athletics Department representative within a week of purchase.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street 1:09

Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street

Pause
What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida 0:57

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida 0:49

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over Florida State 4:25

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over Florida State

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 1:21

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

  • Top 10 photos USC Womens Basketball vs Alabama State

    The gamecocks kicked off their game with Alabama State by concluding their National championship honors by hanging a banner and receiving their SEC rings

Top 10 photos USC Womens Basketball vs Alabama State

View More Video