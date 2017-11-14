Gamecocks star picks up SEC honor

South Carolina women’s basketball’s A’ja Wilson earned SEC Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. It is the second league weekly award in the Hopkins, S.C., product’s career.
Wilson’s career-high 32 points at No. 15/13 Maryland helped the Gamecocks to their first win over a nationally ranked team this season. She closed out her second double-double of the week with 12 rebounds in that game as well, along with four blocks and three assists against the Terrapins. .
The No. 4/2 Gamecocks continue a two-game road swing with a trip to in-state rival Clemson for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Thu., Nov. 16, at Littlejohn Coliseum. South Carolina returns to Colonial Life Arena onSun., Nov. 19, to face Wofford at 3 p.m.
