More Videos

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway 4:13

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway

Pause
A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 1:08

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally 1:27

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game 2:01

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford 3:13

Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford

S.C. trooper's message to others 1:01

S.C. trooper's message to others

  • A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks celebrate 'huge ring'

    South Carolina senior A'ja Wilson reacts after the South Carolina basketball team received national championship rings.

South Carolina senior A'ja Wilson reacts after the South Carolina basketball team received national championship rings. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina senior A'ja Wilson reacts after the South Carolina basketball team received national championship rings. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Women's Basketball

Gamecocks star picks up SEC honor

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 14, 2017 12:17 PM

South Carolina women’s basketball’s A’ja Wilson earned SEC Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. It is the second league weekly award in the Hopkins, S.C., product’s career.

Wilson’s career-high 32 points at No. 15/13 Maryland helped the Gamecocks to their first win over a nationally ranked team this season. She closed out her second double-double of the week with 12 rebounds in that game as well, along with four blocks and three assists against the Terrapins. .

The No. 4/2 Gamecocks continue a two-game road swing with a trip to in-state rival Clemson for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Thu., Nov. 16, at Littlejohn Coliseum. South Carolina returns to Colonial Life Arena onSun., Nov. 19, to face Wofford at 3 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway 4:13

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway

Pause
A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 1:08

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally 1:27

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game 2:01

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford 3:13

Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford

S.C. trooper's message to others 1:01

S.C. trooper's message to others

  • Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally

    South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley talks about her team’s fatigue late on the road against Maryland.

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally

View More Video