After trailing through one quarter, South Carolina wakes up to rout Wofford

Through one quarter Sunday, No. 4 South Carolina had simply had no answer on defense for mighty Wofford.

Yes, Wofford.

Facing the Terriers (1-2) at Colonial Life Arena, the Gamecocks (4-0) struggled out of the gate, giving their home fans some early anxiety, before pulling away with a powerful second quarter and coasting the rest of the way to secure a 94-60 win.

Coach Dawn Staley was probably less than pleased, however, with the game’s first 10 minutes, in which Wofford shot 47 percent and held the normally prolific 3-point offense of the Gamecocks off the board. At the end of the quarter, the score stood 24-20 in favor of the underdogs.

After a 66-36 win over Clemson on Thursday, Staley said her team lacked discipline at times despite thrashing their rivals, and some of the same problems seemed to resurface Sunday, as the Terriers made seven of their last nine field goal attempts of the quarter. South Carolina entered the game holding opponents to 51 points per contest and just 30 percent shooting.

But USC came out of the break clearly determined to set things straight and outscored Wofford 29-10 before the end of the first half. The rest of the game proceeded as most thought it would before it started: senior forward A’ja Wilson collected her fourth straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, redshirt senior guard Lindsey Spann heated up from 3 and the entirety of South Carolina’s rotation got playing time, with all but one scoring.

All told, each member of the Gamecocks’ starting five scored in double figures, with Wilson leading the team in points and rebounds, while Spann led with eight assists.

Redshirt junior forward Alexis Jennings was perhaps South Carolina’s best player in the early going, recording eight points and three rebounds in the first quarter. She finished with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and six rebounds.

South Carolina has now beaten Wofford on all seven occasions the teams have played.

The Gamecocks have the rest of the week off before traveling to Estero, Florida, to face Rutgers in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday.

