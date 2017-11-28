After Gulf Coast Showcase, A’ja Wilson named SEC Player of the Week — again

South Carolina women’s basketball star A’ja Wilson has earned her second SEC Player of the Week honor just three weeks into the new season, the conference announced Tuesday.
Wilson and the Gamecocks competed at the Gulf Coast Showcase this Thanksgiving weekend, posting a 2-1 record. In those three games, Wilson averaged 23.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.7 blocks per contest. She also twice broke her career best for points in a game — first with 33 points against Rutgers on Friday, then again with 34 points against Notre Dame on Sunday.
Congrats to @_ajawilson22 - SEC Player of the Week for her work at the Gulf Coast Showcase last week! #Gamecocks @dawnstaley pic.twitter.com/xHY9V9xsTB— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) November 28, 2017
USC, then ranked No. 3 in the nation, lost to then-No. 6 Notre Dame 92-85 in the tournament championship, but the senior forward took over the game in the fourth quarter trying to rally the Gamecocks. She scored 18 points in the final 10 minutes.
Never miss a local story.
Wilson was also named to the all-tournament team for her performance, alongside teammate Alexis Jennings.
On the season, Wilson now has six double-doubles and ranks sixth in Gamecock history in career scoring, rebounding and double-doubles. She leads the SEC and is fifth in the NCAA in points per game this season, and is also second in the conference in rebounding.
Wilson was previously honored by the conference in the first week of the season for her then-career high 32 points on the road against Maryland.
South Carolina and Wilson return to the court Thursday to play Western Carolina at Colonial Life Arena, before facing No. 14 Duke on Sunday.
Comments