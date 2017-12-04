For South Carolina, following up on the Duke rout means building an identity

More Videos 0:40 Justice Ernest Finney in Photos Pause 1:00 'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 1:27 Dawn Staley gives injury updates for South Carolina ahead of winter break 1:34 Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks 2:04 Brewery at Curtiss-Wright Hangar about to open 0:37 Clemson celebrates ACC title game win 0:47 Why going to the Sugar Bowl is special for two Tigers 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 1:37 USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete 0:48 Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dawn Staley talks about lessons from Duke and a short turnaround South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley recaps her team’s win over Duke and talks about how it will impact the Gamecocks’ game Tuesday against College of Charleston. South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley recaps her team’s win over Duke and talks about how it will impact the Gamecocks’ game Tuesday against College of Charleston. ghadley@thestate.com

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley recaps her team’s win over Duke and talks about how it will impact the Gamecocks’ game Tuesday against College of Charleston. ghadley@thestate.com