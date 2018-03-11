A final look at South Carolina’s bracketology outlook going into Selection Monday

Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Stockton, California.
The path to the Final Four for South Carolina women’s basketball has taken the Gamecocks across the country the past two years, to far-away regional rounds in cities where few USC fans could travel to support the team.
And depending on who you listen to, the early indications for 2018’s Selection Monday are again bleak for South Carolina.
The NCAA selection committee released its final top 16 rankings on Feb. 22, and in them, USC was projected to go to Albany, New York, for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, potentially facing No. 1 overall seed Connecticut, which has already defeated the Gamecocks this season, 83-58.
According to ESPN’s resident women’s basketball bracketologist, Charlie Creme, those rankings won’t change, even after South Carolina charged through the SEC tournament with three top-25 wins, knocking off previously undefeated Mississippi State for the title. His latest projection still has USC in Albany and Mississippi State as a No. 1 seed in Kansas City.
In the most recent Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls, conducted after the SEC tourney, South Carolina checked in at No. 7, leading many Gamecock fans to wonder why Dawn Staley’s team would be paired with the No. 1 overall team and not No. 2.
The answer is the complicated calculus the NCAA selection committee considers when sorting out the 64-team field. While the usual factors like strength of schedule, RPI and quality wins matter, so do geography and conference matchups.
So UConn will get to stay within the 350-mile radius the NCAA uses to divide between teams that must drive and teams that must fly to competitions. The same goes for likely overall No. 2 seed Louisville, which will almost certainly go to Lexington, Kentucky. Mississippi State also seems locked into a No. 1 seed despite its loss to South Carolina, and the next closest regional available to the Bulldogs is in Kansas City, Missouri.
That leaves one No. 1 seed left open, atop the Spokane, Washington, regional. That slot will in all likelihood be filled by either Notre Dame or Baylor.
So, where does South Carolina fit into all of this? Here are the arguments on why the Gamecocks will or won’t end up in each region, in order of likelihood that they’ll actually go there.
Albany
Why South Carolina will go: Texas’s three losses to Baylor and very close defeat by UConn look good enough to the committee that the Longhorns gets to stay off the East Coast, while South Carolina, with an identical record, gets the bad draw.
Why South Carolina won’t go: With a late string of impressive wins to close out the season, USC might have done enough to create a big enough gap between it and No. 8 Texas so that the committee decides the worst No. 2 seed should face the best No. 1, regardless of geography.
Lexington
Why South Carolina will go: Notre Dame isn’t sent to Lexington as a No. 2 seed because the Irish are in the same conference as likely No. 1 seed Louisville. The committee values time zone changes and USC’s shorter trip (and the increased fan presence that comes with it) compared with Texas or Baylor.
Why South Carolina won’t go: Lexington is, technically, a flight for the Gamecocks, while another possible No. 2 seed, Notre Dame, is within driving distance. If the committee decides to treat all flights equally, Baylor or Texas would be on equal footing with South Carolina.
Kansas City
Why South Carolina will go: If the committee either leapfrogs Baylor or Notre Dame over Mississippi State into Kansas City or decides MSU should be in Lexington, then Kansas City opens up for the Gamecocks, though it’s still probably behind Albany.
Why South Carolina won’t go: Assuming this is where Mississippi State ends up, the selection committee won’t want to put two teams from the same conference atop the same regional.
Spokane
Why South Carolina will go: The committee decides the last No. 1 seed, either Baylor or Notre Dame, shouldn’t have to face a hostile environment full of Oregon fans and sends South Carolina out west again instead.
Why South Carolina won’t go: Oregon isn’t, technically, within driving distance, but it is the only West Coast team in the top eight and is a high No. 2 seed, meaning the committee will likely keep the Ducks close to home.
Final Prediction
No. 2 seed in Albany
Greg Hadley: 803-771-8382, @GregHadley9
