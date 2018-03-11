A’ja Wilson picks up another National Player of the Year award

Two down, many more likely to go.
South Carolina women’s basketball star A’ja Wilson continued to add to her postseason awards haul on Sunday with her second National Player of the Year honor, this one from espnW.
This past Wednesday, Wilson picked up her first national trophy from USA Today, who also picked her for its All-American first team.
On Sunday, espnW crowned the 6-foot-5 senior forward the best player in the country. Several months ago, she was named espnW’s preseason player of the year.
Wilson also earned unanimous first team All-American honors from espnW, as the outlet deemed her 27-point, 24-rebound effort against LSU on senior night to be her signature performance of the season.
There are still several other National Player of the Year awards that have yet to be handed out, including the Associated Press’s National Player of the Year, the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award. Those awards will be announced at the end of March, but Wilson, who is the only player in the country to rank in the top 15 for points, rebounds and blocks per game, is the favorite for them all.
Wilson is also South Carolina’s all-time leading scorer and the only three-time SEC Player of the Year in conference history. She is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.
espnW’s major awards matched USA Today exactly, with Wilson earning Player of the Year, Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw earning Coach of the Year and Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter earning Freshman of the Year.
Greg Hadley: 803-771-8382, @GregHadley9
