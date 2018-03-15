March Madness: How and what to watch for in South Carolina's first-round game

Who: No. 2 seed South Carolina (26-6, 12-4 SEC) vs. No. 15 seed North Carolina A&T (23-8, 15-1 MEAC)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
Watch: ESPN2
Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
Tickets: $23 for general admission (upper level), $28 for public baseline reserved
What's At Stake: Round of 32 matchup on Sunday against the winner of California-Virginia
Last Meeting: The Gamecocks and the Aggies last met in 2008 in the WNIT, with USC taking a 102-74 victory in that contest at home.
South Carolina Starters: F A'ja Wilson, F Alexis Jennings, G Doniyah Cliney, G Bianca Jackson, G Tyasha Harris
North Carolina A&T Starters: C Alexus Lessears, F Quenswayla Story, G Cinia McCray, G C'Coriea Foy, G Shantell Bostick
Key Stats: The Aggies have won 19 of their last 20, but in two games this season against SEC opponents (Georgia and Auburn), they lost by 10 points each time.
A&T ranks in the top 15 nationally in turnovers forced, field goal percentage defense and rebounds per game. However, it also one of the NCAA's worst in personal fouls per game, turnovers and 3-point shooting, ranking outside the top 300 in all categories.
South Carolina has not lost to a non-Power 5 conference opponent since 2011, when it fell to Charlotte in the WNIT. The Gamecocks also have not lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament since 1991, a span of eight tourneys.
The forward trio of A'ja Wilson, Alexis Jennings and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan combined to average 43.7 points per game in the SEC tournament, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Gamecocks' offensive production.
Sophomore guard Tyasha Harris needs 18 more assists to set USC's record for most helpers in a season. With 17 more minutes played, guard Bianca Jackson will pass teammate Tyasha Harris for third most minutes played as a freshman in program history.
Quotable: “We want to advance in this tournament and there’s no better way of figuring out what it takes than to play the best in this sport. For me, competing against the likes of Dawn Staley, Hall of Fame player and soon to be Hall of Fame coach is a dream come true. She is the standard for minorities in this sport, and I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and everything she’s accomplished,” North Carolina A&T coach Tarrell Robinson said.
