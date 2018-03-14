USC Women's basketball player A'ja Wilson and her Gamecock teammates have fun during press conferences Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
USC Women's basketball player A'ja Wilson and her Gamecock teammates have fun during press conferences Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

USC Women's Basketball

A'ja Wilson named finalist for longest-running National Player of the Year award

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

March 14, 2018 04:45 PM

She's come close before. Now she's right at the doorstep — again.

On Wednesday, South Carolina senior forward A'ja Wilson was named one of four finalists for the Wade Trophy, given to the nation's best women's college basketball player, for the third straight year.

Wilson has already won two National Player of the Year honors this season, from USA Today and espnW. This one, however, is different. The Wade Trophy was first awarded in 1979, making it the oldest national player of the year award for women's college basketball. It is also the official award of the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

Alongside Wilson, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson and Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell were all named finalists. However, Wilson is the heavy favorite to win, as she is with every national award. She leads the SEC in points and blocks per game and is top 15 in the NCAA in points, rebounds and blocks per contest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The winner of the award will be announced on March 29 during ESPN's broadcast of the Final Four. In the week after, several other major awards are expected to be announced, including the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award.

NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

College Sports Madness — A'ja Wilson

USA Today — A'ja Wilson

espnW — A'ja Wilson

Wade Trophy — March 29

Associated Press — March 29

Naismith Trophy — March 31

Wooden Award — April 6

  Comments  