USC enters March Madness feeling loose and having fun despite 'target on our backs'

It's not your typical spring break, but South Carolina women's basketball is still having fun heading into the NCAA Tournament.

You can see it on social media, where the team has posted pictures of players going to an Escape Room, getting new sneakers from Under Armour and playing Knockout to finish practice.

You could see it during their news conference Thursday, as team captains A'ja Wilson and Tyasha Harris seemed especially giddy, laughing, prodding each other to answer questions and throwing in the occasional snarky remark once the other was done talking.

And you can hear it straight from them, even if there is a bit of a generational gap between the coaches and players.

“They are," coach Dawn Staley said when asked if her players are feeling loose as they prepare to open their NCAA Tournament against North Carolina A&T on Friday. "As coaches, we try to over-coach everything on the court and off the court — what does she look like and what does she feel like and sound like. Nowadays what success looks, sounds and feels like isn’t the same with millennials — it’s not.

"You’ve got to get little glimpses. You’ve got to let them be themselves, and that’s who they are. I don’t want to take that away from them, because I think it could overflow into their play. If they’re not a player that is mentally prepared by being by themselves and visualizing the game, if they’re not those type of players, I’m not going to force them to be that way. I think we need to continue to have them in their comfort zone, so that they can play comfortable basketball — what they’re used to playing."

The message from Wilson, who is going for her third career Final Four and second national championship, was basically the same, even as she acknowledged that despite being a No. 2 seed, South Carolina will still be something of an underdog compared to years past, when it earned a No. 1 slot.

"I feel like all four years here there has been a target on our backs, so it's really no different, it's the same thing. I feel the same; I feel like we are all in a good place," Wilson said. " I think we are meshing together very well, the chemistry is there. I think we played great in the SEC tournament, we got production from everyone, so that's always good, especially going into the NCAA Tournament."

In the first two rounds at Colonial Life Arena at least, USC will be heavy favorites in both matchups, starting Friday against No. 15 seed North Carolina A&T. The Aggies are 19-1 in their past 20 games, but in two contests against SEC opponents this season, they lost by a combined 20 points.

But if Staley has her team relaxed, she doesn't want them lapsing into overconfidence. To that end, she brought up last year's second-round game against Arizona State, in which the Sun Devils nearly knocked off the top-seeded Gamecocks, who escaped with a 71-68 win.

"They are a pretty well-coached basketball team. You can see some of the defensive things they like to do from a perimeter and a post standpoint. They pressure in the half-court, and we've got to play. Just because there's a two by our name and a 15 by theirs, that means nothing," Staley said. "That means nothing to them, and it should mean nothing to us, because we can't take anyone lightly."

To that end, A&T coach Tarrell Robinson said he has been preaching to his team that they are good enough to challenge the defending national champs — provided they play their very best and South Carolina has an off night.

But it doesn't exactly bode well for the Aggies that South Carolina could potentially afford to have Wilson, the heavy national player of the year favorite, come off the bench, as she did during the SEC tournament while she was recovering from vertigo.

Staley played up the possibility that she might do so again Friday, keeping her starting lineup under wraps and calling it a "toss-up," though it appears all but certain Wilson will start. Wilson herself was just as coy, but did crack one joke about the subject.

"I'm just trying to work my way back into that starting lineup," she said.

South Carolina and North Carolina A&T play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.