Obama makes his prediction: Gamecocks will get UConn rematch

In what is now a decade-old annual tradition, former President Barack Obama revealed his picks for the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments on Wednesday, joking that just because he is now out of office, we shouldn't expect his predictions to be any better.
On the women's side, Obama wasn't particularly adventurous, and he certainly didn't change his approach from years past — he stuck mostly with No. 1 seeds, and he had Connecticut winning it all.
As a result, he had South Carolina bowing out in the Elite Eight in Albany, a pick with which most pundits would probably agree. ESPN has yet to release the percentages of users' picks for its tournament challenge, but FiveThirtyEight pegs USC's chances of reaching the Final Four at five percent, a dramatic decline from its 63 percent likelihood of reaching the Elite Eight.
Obama also has the Gamecocks facing Virginia in the second round, which would mean a highly-anticipated matchup between Dawn Staley and her old college program.
Obama's successor, President Donald Trump, did not release a bracket on the men's or women's side last year, and he is not expected to do so this time around.
Given the contentious and controversial dynamic involving the Trump White House and USC women's basketball over the past several months, it might have been interesting to see where the president picked the Gamecocks to finish this season.
