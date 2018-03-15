'500, it's done': How Will Muschamp gave Dawn Staley a big boost for NCAA opener

Dawn Staley has been on the warpath the last few days, urging everyone and anyone to buy tickets and show up to South Carolina women's basketball's NCAA tournament opener against North Carolina A&T on Friday.

As it turns out, some people didn't take that much convincing.

Staley announced Wednesday evening on Twitter USC football coach Will Muschamp had bought 500 tickets to donate to members of the community for the first two rounds. On Thursday, she explained how that happened.

"I did text Coach Muschamp, I texted (men's basketball coach Frank Martin) personally to see if they would get on board," Staley said. "And I know Coach Muschamp does not like the publicity, he doesn't do it for the publicity, but here was our text conversation.

"I said, 'Hey coach, the ticket people need the check so we can market it, get it to the right people so they can go to the game.'

"He said, 'How many tickets?'

"I said, 'We need 25 pairs, kids and adults.'

"So he said, 'Done.'

"And then one minute later, he texted me, he says, 'Don't you think it's a bit early for dumb--- questions, laughing out loud, right?'

"So I said, 'Laughing out loud, damn, I should have hit you up for 500.'

"And he said, 'Five hundred, it's done. Whatever it takes.'"

Staley also indicated she's not yet done, saying she has to message Martin once he comes off the recruiting trail.

"I'm going to get to Frank, see if he can maybe up the ante, one-up Coach Muschamp," Staley said.

Staley also explained why she has been so passionately pushing for ticket sales and attendance in these first two rounds, in which her Gamecocks will be heavy favorites to advance easily.

"We're used to having five-digit people in Colonial Life Arena, and then I heard we had like 7,000 tickets sold, and I just thought for our team, for A'ja Wilson, for Lindsey Spann, for them being their last time playing in Colonial Life Arena, playing in Columbia, S.C., I think they deserve to have a little bit more," Staley said. "And I know ticket prices are a lot more expensive than our normal, so I was just challenging our people to step up. I personally bought those tickets for people to come see us play, and I just wanted somebody else to feel what I was feeling."

South Carolina opens up its NCAA title defense against North Carolina A&T in the first round on Friday at 7:30 p.m.