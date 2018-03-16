Dawn Staley's health suffered throughout South Carolina's title run, report says

Over the past year or so, plenty of people have raved about the success Dawn Staley has had. Since March 2017, the South Carolina women's basketball coach has won a national championship, been named the U.S. National Team coach, broken USC's all-time wins record and won a fourth straight SEC tournament title, an unprecedented feat.
But what almost no one has known until now is the pain Staley has endured along the way.
In a feature for espnW released Friday, Staley revealed that since the summer of 2016, she suffered from chronic chest pain so intense that she could not exercise, sleep soundly or, in one case, speak.
During the 2016-2017 season, Staley said in the feature, she was diagnosed with pericarditis, a rare inflammation of the tissue around the heart. At various stages, doctors recommended that she be hospitalized, stop flying, stop exercising and, at one point, undergo surgery.
Never miss a local story.
Staley did none of those things, instead struggling through the rest of the season while not telling her team or her family. According to the feature, she now has the disease under control with medication and regular check-ups with her doctor.
Staley told espnW that she is choosing to come forward and tell her story now in hopes of helping "someone else with the same problem."
According to the Mayo Clinic, there are fewer than 200,000 diagnosed cases of pericarditis each year, and most are acute flare-ups that don't last long or recur beyond three months. However, the pain can become chronic and is sometimes difficult to distinguish from that of a heart attack.
South Carolina and Staley open their 2018 NCAA tournament run on Friday with a first-round matchup against No. 15 seed North Carolina A&T. Tipoff at Colonial Life Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Comments