How Charlotte's Hornets, Panthers are connected to NCAA Columbia Regional

Three rows behind Cal’s bench Friday at the first round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament at Colonial Life Arena was a face familiar to sports fans across the region.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.
But Golden Bears coach Lindsay Gottlieb said he’s something else to her and her squad.
“We think of him as esteemed Cal grad,” Gottlieb said. “His wife, Stephanie Rivera was a Cal women’s basketball player. They met at Cal and got married. So they’re wonderful fans and supporters.”
Never miss a local story.
Stephanie Rivera was a point guard for Cal, Ron a linebacker. They met in 1983 at a frozen yogurt shop that still stands today. Within six months, they were engaged.
Gottlieb said Stephanie Rivera even still maintains season tickets to her former team (she called it quits after a knee injury her junior year and coached in the WNBA at one point), even though she lives on the west coast. So the Golden Bears’ placement was a bit of serendipity.
“As soon as we were sent here and it was drivable, they let us know they were coming,” Gottlieb said. “So that was really cool.”
Dwight stepping up
Rivera was in the building, but Dawn Staley also got an assist from a high-profile Charlotte sports figure.
Hornets center Dwight Howard.
Staley turned to everyone and anyone to buy tickets for the weekend regional to give to kids. USC’s Will Muschamp stepped up, and she was petitioning Frank Martin.
Then Thursday night, she revealed Howard had stepped in.
In 69 games this season, his first in Charlotte, Howard is averaging 16.5 points and 12.1 rebounds.
Comments