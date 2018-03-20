Game time set for South Carolina Sweet 16 game, potential Elite Eight matchup

South Carolina women's basketball fans had to stay up late to watch their team make the Sweet 16 on Sunday night.
They'll get the benefit of an early time slot when the Gamecocks continue their NCAA Tournament run.
USC's game Saturday with No. 11 seed Buffalo will tip off at 11:30 a.m. in Albany, N.Y. The Bulls were one of the last four teams in the field, an at-large team from the MAC, but have gone on an improbable run, topping No. 6 seed South Florida and No. 3 seed Florida State.
The winner of South Carolina-Buffalo will face the winner of UConn-Duke at 7 p.m. Monday for a spot in the Final Four.
South Carolina is no stranger to facing an upstart at this juncture. Last year, USC played No. 12 seed Quinnipiac in the Sweet 16 and won 100-58. The Gamecocks then knocked off Florida State on the way to their first national title.
