March Madness: How and what to watch for in South Carolina-Buffalo's Sweet 16 matchup

Who: No. 2 seed South Carolina (28-6, 12-4 SEC) vs. No. 11 seed Buffalo (29-5, 16-2 MAC)
When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Times Union Center, Albany, New York
TV: ESPN
Radio: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
Last meeting: South Carolina and Buffalo have met once in the programs' history, in 2007. The Gamecocks won that game, 66-54, at home.
How they got here: USC defeated No. 15 seed North Carolina A&T, 63-52, last Friday and No. 10 seed Virginia, 66-56, this past Sunday. Buffalo upset No. 6 seed South Florida, 102-79, last Saturday and No. 3 seed Florida State, 86-65, on Monday.
What's at stake: An Elite Eight matchup on Monday against the winner of No. 1 seed Connecticut-No. 5 seed Duke.
Odds: FiveThirtyEight puts the likelihood of South Carolina winning at 75 percent, while Massey Ratings has it 67 percent.
South Carolina starters: F A'ja Wilson, F Alexis Jennings, G Donyiah Cliney, G Bianca Jackson, G Tyasha Harris
Buffalo starters: C Cassie Oursler, F Summer Hemphill, G Katherine Ups, G Cierra Dillard, G Stephanie Reid
Key stats: Buffalo ranks in the top 25 nationally in scoring offense, assists per game, steals per game, rebounds per game, turnovers forced and 3-point field goal defense. The Bulls rank 345th out of 345 teams in total fouls and 318th in fouls per game.
South Carolina, meanwhile, is third in the country in free throw attempts and sixth in free throws made. Star forward A'ja Wilson is among the top 10 individually in the NCAA in both free throws made and attempted this season.
Wilson needs two more blocks to break her own USC season record. Sophomore guard Tyasha Harris needs 11 more assists to break the program's season record.
