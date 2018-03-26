A'ja Wilson joins elite group, becomes just seventh three-time AP All-American

It's a clean sweep.
For the fourth consecutive season, South Carolina women's basketball forward A'ja Wilson is an Associated Press All-American, and for the third year running, she has earned first-team honors.
The AP's Doug Feinberg announced the awards Monday, just hours before the Gamecocks play No. 1 Connecticut in the Elite Eight. Wilson was the only unanimous first-team selection. She is also only the seventh player in NCAA history to be named to the first-team three times.
The other players to do so are a who's who of some of the greatest players in women's basketball — Baylor’s Brittney Griner, Tennessee’s Chamique Holdsclaw, Duke’s Alana Beard, Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris and UConn’s Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore.
Wilson's fellow first-teamers on Monday were Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson, Louisville's Asia Durr, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu and Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians. Durr and Vivians's teams have both already advanced to the Final Four, where the AP National Player of the Year will be announced in Columbus next weekend, while Ionescu, Samuelson and Wilson play in the Elite Eight on Monday night.
Wilson has already been named national player of the year by USA Today and espnW, and a finalist for other player of the year awards including the Wade Trophy, Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy.
