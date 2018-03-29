Best in the country! A'ja Wilson named National Player of the Year twice in one day

Add not just one, but two more, on the board.
A'ja Wilson was named the Associated Press Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon, becoming the first South Carolina women's basketball player to win the award. Just a few hours later, she earned the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's Wade Trophy, given to the nation's best player.
The two honors are her third and fourth national player of the year awards this season — the first two came from USA Today and espnW — and both are widely recognized to be two of the most prestigious awards in the sport. Wilson received 22 of 32 votes for the AP award.
This past Monday, Wilson was named to the AP's All-American first team for the third time, making her just the seventh player ever to accomplish that feat. She was the only unanimous selection to the first team, which included UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson, Louisville's Asia Durr, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu and Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians.
On Thursday, Wilson was also named a WBCA All-American for a third time, alongside all of the AP's first team, as well as Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale, UConn's Gabby Williams, Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell, Baylor's Kalani Brown and Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan.
Meanwhile, sophomore point guard Tyasha Harris earned honorable mention All-American honors. She broke South Carolina's single-season assists record this year and averaged 10.4 points per game.
Wilson was the only player in the country this season to rank in the top 15 in points, rebounds and blocks per game. She also ranked in the top 10 nationally in usage rate, efficiency and win score, and broke South Carolina's career scoring record while leading the Gamecocks to an Elite Eight berth.
