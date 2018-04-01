Dawn Staley's message to a heartbroken Mississippi State and victorious Notre Dame

South Carolina women's basketball watched along with millions of others as Mississippi State and Notre Dame competed for the NCAA championship Sunday night in a back-and-forth battle that went down to the very last second,
In the end, Irish guard Arike Ogunbowale finished the game with a wild 3-point basket that crushed the Bulldogs, sending them to their second consecutive runner-up finish.
Like many, Staley and her Gamecocks took to social media to react to the contest, with Staley in particular expressing sympathy for MSU coach Vic Schaefer and his players, before going on to congratulate Notre Dame and its coach, Muffet McGraw. Staley noted McGraw, like herself, has roots in the Philadelphia area, though she was also quick to point out that McGraw and legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma are both from the suburbs.
Several South Carolina players, including star A'ja Wilson and guard Tyasha Harris, who is from Indiana, also chimed in.
Comments