South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley smiles while speaking during a press conference before a regional semifinal game against Buffalo in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 23, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. South Carolina will play Buffalo on Saturday.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley smiles while speaking during a press conference before a regional semifinal game against Buffalo in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 23, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. South Carolina will play Buffalo on Saturday. Frank Franklin II AP Photo
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley smiles while speaking during a press conference before a regional semifinal game against Buffalo in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 23, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. South Carolina will play Buffalo on Saturday. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

USC Women's Basketball

Dawn Staley's message to a heartbroken Mississippi State and victorious Notre Dame

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

April 01, 2018 09:08 PM

South Carolina women's basketball watched along with millions of others as Mississippi State and Notre Dame competed for the NCAA championship Sunday night in a back-and-forth battle that went down to the very last second,

In the end, Irish guard Arike Ogunbowale finished the game with a wild 3-point basket that crushed the Bulldogs, sending them to their second consecutive runner-up finish.

Like many, Staley and her Gamecocks took to social media to react to the contest, with Staley in particular expressing sympathy for MSU coach Vic Schaefer and his players, before going on to congratulate Notre Dame and its coach, Muffet McGraw. Staley noted McGraw, like herself, has roots in the Philadelphia area, though she was also quick to point out that McGraw and legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma are both from the suburbs.

Several South Carolina players, including star A'ja Wilson and guard Tyasha Harris, who is from Indiana, also chimed in.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW



  Comments  