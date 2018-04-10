The WNBA rule that could make A'ja Wilson even better — and an immediate All-Star

Every WNBA mock draft out there agrees on one point — A'ja Wilson is going No. 1 to the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday.
Opposing coaches have been saying the South Carolina forward is ready to play professionally since the start of the 2017-2018 season, and the 6-foot-5 star was the best of women's college basketball this year, sweeping the national player of the year awards.
But once Wilson actually gets to the WNBA, which starts play with preseason games in early May, how will she adjust to the next level, and what's her ceiling on the world stage?
That question was posed to ESPN analyst and former WNBA All-Star Rebecca Lobo during a media conference call last week, and she confirmed what Dawn Staley has been saying for a while now — there's essentially no limit to Wilson's potential.
"A'ja's such a unique talent in terms of having the size and the skillset that she has," Lobo said. "She'll continue to grow and she'll continue to get better. She'll expand her game, she'll become even more comfortable going right. I know she developed that part of her game over the course of her college career. She'll become better with physical contact, but she's ready right now. She's one of the players that you look at and you say: This is someone who could eventually be an Olympian, a WNBA All-Star, and she's only going to continue to get better. She has the pieces necessary right now to immediately help a team."
One of Lobo's colleagues, analyst Debbie Antonelli, had much the same reaction when asked about Wilson's chances in the pro ranks earlier this year.
"I feel very strongly about A'ja's mindset, her improvement, her upside," Antonelli said. "I've watched how (coach Dawn Staley) has moved her around — she's not just back to the basket, she can put her in the short quarter, she can score from the high post in a pinch, if she catches the ball in certain spots on the floor, I think she's unguardable."
But what will really separate Wilson's college game and her WNBA game has nothing to do with anything she can control, Antonelli said. That's because the WNBA has the defensive three-second rule, while the NCAA does not.
That rule limits defenders from standing in the lane for longer than three seconds without actively guarding an offensive player. Without it, Antonelli said, college teams are able to station one or more players there in a zone and clog the paint, collapsing on Wilson and making it harder for her to drive. With it, Wilson will "not play in a crowd," Antonelli said.
"You will have to guard her straight up, you're going to be able to give some help, but you won't be able to camp your help out in the lane. ... When she gets to the WNBA, she won't be playing in a crowd, she'll be playing straight up with a one-on-one defender, and I'm sure they'll give some help, but it won't be three players sagging on her," Antonelli said. "The defensive three-second rule is a great rule. I wish we had it in women's college basketball. If we did, A'ja would probably average 40 a night."
The three-second rule should be especially helpful to Wilson given her ability to attack the basket off the dribble, a skill Las Vegas Aces coach Bill Laimbeer cited as what really sets her apart from most post players in the WNBA.
Coach Dawn Staley also cited the three-second rule as a game-changer for Wilson, saying on Monday that although teams will have to double team her, the rule will make it hard.
"She won't be seeing triple teams, I know that," Staley said. "There is a defensive three seconds, so when the double teams come, they'll have to come quickly. She's versed with seeing the defense a lot quicker than she had in the past. The pace of the game helps her. A lot of people won't believe how quick she is off the bounce."
Assuming Las Vegas does select Wilson on Thursday in New York City (the draft's first round will be televised on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.), South Carolina fans who want to see Wilson on the next level will have their best chance on Aug. 7, when the Aces travel to Atlanta to face the Dream.
