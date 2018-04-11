How to watch, what to watch for as A'ja Wilson is picked in the WNBA draft

What: 2018 WNBA draft

Where: Nike Headquarters, New York City

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, April 12

Watch: ESPN2 (first round), ESPNU (second and third rounds)

Mock drafts: SB Nation, ESPN, Associated Press and High Post Hoops all agree — A'ja Wilson will go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Aces, formerly known as the San Antonio Stars. If that is the case, Wilson will join 2017 national player of the year Kelsey Plum and head coach Bill Laimbeer for the team's first season in Sin City.

South Carolina's WNBA history: USC has had nine WNBA draftees in program history, including five over the past three years. There are currently four former USC players active in the league: Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings), Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana Fever) and Alaina Coates (Chicago Sky).

No. 1 picks: Across the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, WNBA and NWSL, South Carolina has had two No. 1 overall picks ever — George Rogers and Jadeveon Clowney, both in football.

Draft notes: This is the first year the WNBA draft will take place in New York City, and it will occur in the new Nike headquarters as the apparel company begins its first season with the league. It is not open to the public, a change from previous years. Wilson is one of 10 players who were invited to New York for the draft.

Coming back: While Wilson has made her final appearance as a member of the South Carolina women's basketball program, she will be back soon enough after the draft, returning to Columbia for a farewell tour that will include stops at ColaKicks and Wild Wing Cafe on Saturday. Fans are invited to join her or follow along on social media with the hashtag #AjaFarewell