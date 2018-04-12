No. 1! A'ja Wilson goes first in WNBA Draft, and she's headed West

Sin City, here she comes.

Former South Carolina women's basketball star A'ja Wilson was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, officially joining the pro ranks after four record-breaking years at the collegiate level.

Wilson entered Thursday's draft as the consensus No. 1 pick, and the Aces, led by head coach and president of basketball operations Bill Laimbeer, made the expected reality shortly after 7 p.m. at Nike New York Headquarters in Manhattan.

The first round of the draft is being televised on ESPN2, and Wilson, along with nine other top draft prospects, are in attendance, along with their families.





"What happens in Sin City stays in Sin City," Wilson said with a grin after being drafted by Las Vegas.

Members of USC's coaching staff were also present as Wilson became the Gamecocks' first No. 1 overall pick in program history. She will join former teammates Tiffany Mitchell, Alaina Coates, Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis in the WNBA.

Wilson will return to Columbia on Saturday for a farewell tour, signing autographs and greeting fans at ColaKicks, Wild Wing Cafe and other locations. After that, her first preseason game with the Aces will come on May 6 against the Chinese national team. Her first regular season contest is on May 20, at the Connecticut Sun.





She is the program's first No. 1 draft pick and third overall for the school. The other two were in football: George Rogers was selected No. 1 in 1981 by the New Orleans Saints, and Jadeveon Clowney was drafted first in 2015 by the Houston Texans.

WNBA Draft 2018 selections

First Round

1. Las Vegas, A'ja Wilson, C, South Carolina

2. Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell, G, Ohio State

3. Chicago (from Atlanta), Diamond DeShields, G, Tennessee/Turkey

4. Chicago, Gabby Williams, F, UConn

5. Seattle, Jordin Canada, G, UCLA

6. Dallas, Azura Stevens, F, UConn

7. Washington, Ariel Atkins, G, Texas

8. Indiana (from Phoenix), Victoria Vivians, G, Mississippi State

9. Connecticut, Lexie Brown, G, Duke

10. New York, Kia Nurse, G, UConn

11. Los Angeles, Maria Vadeeva, C, Russia

12. Phoenix (from Minnesota), Marie Gulich, C, Oregon State

Second Round

13. Las Vegas, Jamie Nared, G/F, Tennessee

14. Indiana, Stephanie Mavunga, F, Ohio State

15. Atlanta (from Connecticut), Monique Billings, F, UCLA

16. Atlanta (from Chicago), Kristy Wallace, G, Baylor

17. Minnesota (from Seattle), Ji-Su Park, C, South Korea

18. Dallas, Loryn Goodwin, G, Oklahoma State

19. Washington, Myisha Hines-Allen, F, Louisville

20. Phoenix, Tyler Scaife, G, Rutgers

21. Phoenix (from Connecticut), Raisa Musina, F, Russia

22. New York, Mercedes Russell, C, Tennessee

23. Los Angeles, Shakayla Thomas, F, Florida State

24. Minnesota, Kahlia Lawrence, G, Mercer