The latest on USC basketball's security review mandated by SEC after Missouri controversy

Months later, the controversy between the South Carolina and Missouri's women's basketball teams has yet to completely be resolved.
USC athletic director Ray Tanner updated the timeline for the SEC's review of the university's gameday security procedures at Colonial Life Arena, a review that was mandated by commissioner Greg Sankey shortly after Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley sued Mizzou AD Jim Sterk for defamation and negligence in late February.
The long-running drama between the two SEC programs dates back to at least Jan. 28, when they faced off at Colonial Life Arena in a heated contest that included an on-court scuffle, multiple ejections and a rowdy fan atmosphere. Afterward, Sterk accused South Carolina fans of spitting on and using racial epithets toward Missouri players, and Staley of promoting such an atmosphere.
Tanner said USC had investigated Sterk's claims and found no evidence to support them.
On Feb. 22, Staley sued Sterk for his comments, and a few hours later, the SEC fined Sterk for his comments and simultaneously mandated a review of South Carolina's game management and security measures.
On Friday, Tanner said that review has yet to happen, though it is slated to take place soon.
"We’ve been having conversations with the SEC office," Tanner said. "They have set a date to come to campus in early May, and they’ve asked us for some information on our basketball game protocol that we’re providing. So a date has been set and the review is going to be done in early May."
Staley's lawsuit against Sterk, meanwhile, is still pending mediation.
