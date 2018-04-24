Who's coming, who's going, who's returning for South Carolina women's basketball

It's been a whirlwind start to the offseason for South Carolina women's basketball — star forward A'ja Wilson was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft, two guards transferred from the program and coach Dawn Staley secured a late flip for the incoming freshman class.

Things aren't over yet, either — there are still several high-profile transfers on the market, and there's one Gamecock who hasn't officially confirmed she'll be back next season. Depending on whether she is or not, USC still has as four or five scholarships it can offer of the 15 allowed under NCAA rules, though Staley has typically used fewer than that in years past.

To make sense of it all, here's where things stand now. All classes listed are for the 2018-2019 season.

Returning

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tyasha Harris — junior guard

Bianca Jackson — sophomore guard

Doniyah Cliney — redshirt senior guard

Te'a Cooper — redshirt junior guard

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan — junior forward

Lele Grissett — sophomore forward

LaDazhia Williams — sophomore forward

Unknown

Alexis Jennings — redshirt senior forward

Jennings announced after USC's Elite Eight loss to Connecticut that she was unsure if she would return or leave the program. As a transfer, she has only played one season with the Gamecocks, but as a veteran player at a thin position, she would be practically guaranteed a roster spot if she comes back.

The Kentucky transfer skipped the WNBA draft, which would seem to indicate she plans to spend another season in college, but she has yet to officially confirm that, and at the Gamecock Gala on Monday, she was nowhere to be found in social media posts of the rest of the team.

SHARE COPY LINK The University of South Carolina Gamecocks played The University of Connecticut in the Elite Eight Matchup in Albany, NY. UCONN advanced to play in the Final Four Tracy Glantz

Incoming

Destanni Henderson — freshman guard

The No. 9 recruit in her class and the top point guard in the nation, Henderson benefited this offseason from a few transfers that will clear USC's logjam at guard and give her a better chance of playing quality minutes.

Elysa Wesolek — freshman forward





The late addition to the class of 2018, Wesolek announced her commitment to the Gamecocks on April 16 after previously signing with Western Kentucky. After a coaching change, the Lady Toppers released Wesolek to reopen her commitment, and she officially signed with South Carolina on Tuesday.

Victaria Saxton — freshman forward

Saxton is the No. 50 recruit in her class and the eighth best forward. She signed with South Carolina during the early signing period, and given her reputation as a shot-blocker, she could very easily work her way into a key backup role, especially if Jennings doesn't return.

Outgoing

Lindsey Spann — guard, graduated

A'ja Wilson — forward, graduated

Bianca Cuevas-Moore — guard, transferred

The redshirt senior missed all of 2017-2018 with an ACL injury, and rather than compete with four or five other guards for limited playing time, she departed for West Virginia as a graduate transfer on April 11.

Victoria Patrick — guard, transferred

The lightly-used junior spent two seasons mostly riding the bench at South Carolina, so it was not entirely shocking when on April 17 she announced she was transferring closer to her Orlando, Florida, hometown to attend North Florida.

Known Targets

Amber Ramirez — guard, transfer

A former top-15 recruit out of high school, Ramirez has spent the past two seasons at TCU. Her former AAU coach, Ray Caldwell, confirmed to The State on April 18 that USC has "expressed interest" in landing the transfer from San Antonio, Texas.

Anriel Howard — forward, graduate transfer

One of the SEC's top rebounders last season, Howard was a force in the paint for Texas A&M but announced this offseason that she would graduate in three years and potentially transfer and play right away somewhere else. Both The State and 247Sports have confirmed South Carolina is a finalist for her services.