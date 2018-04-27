Dawn Staley's 2018 signees move up in final class rankings

Dawn Staley's five-star recruits for the class of 2018 just got even more highly-touted as they near the official start of their college careers.

South Carolina women's basketball recruits Destanni Henderson and Victaria Saxton moved up in ESPN's spring rankings from their previous spots, as Henderson went from No. 9 to No. 6 and Saxton went from No. 50 to No. 47.

Henderson, a Lehigh Acres, Florida, native, remains the top-ranked point guard in the rankings, which are compiled by Dan Olson of Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. In her senior season, she was named to the MaxPreps and Naismith All-American teams and played in the McDonald's All-American and Jordan Brand Classic games.

She also led her Fort Myers High School team to a state championship and was named Gatorade Player of the Year for Florida, averaging 15.2 points. 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Saxton, a resident of Rome, Georgia, rose to become the sixth-ranked forward in the nation. She led her Model High School squad to the state semifinals, posting a triple-double in the quarterfinals, and was named first-team all-state by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

South Carolina's third 2018 recruit, Charleston's Elysa Wesolek, remained a three-star prospect ranked the 47th-best forward in the country.

ESPN also re-ranked its 2019 class, and USC remains in the hunt for seven of the top 12 players:

No. 2 Haley Jones

No. 4 Kierstan Bell

No. 5 Laeticia Amihere

No. 7 Aliyah Boston

No. 8 Jordan Horston

No. 10 Zia Cooke

No. 12 Breanna Beal