South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley smiles while speaking during a press conference before a regional semifinal game against Buffalo in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 23, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. South Carolina will play Buffalo on Saturday.
USC Women's Basketball

Why an NBA champion needed Dawn Staley to verify a family legend

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

May 01, 2018 02:05 PM

If nothing else, Dawn Staley knows a good opportunity when she sees it.

That side of the South Carolina women's basketball coach came out Monday when NBA champion JaVale McGee and WNBA star Imani McGee-Stafford took to Twitter looking to gain some clarity on a family legend involving their mother, Pamela McGee, a women's basketball hall of famer.

In a screenshot of a text posted by JaVale McGee, Pamela McGee claimed she shattered a backboard in Brazil while playing overseas and said Staley could confirm it actually happened.

Rather than immediately confirm or deny, Staley had a list of demands first: courtside seats to the NBA finals between JaVale's Golden State Warriors and her hometown Philadelphia 76ers, next to Beyonce and Jay-Z, courtside seats to all WNBA games between the Atlanta Dream and teams featuring former Gamecocks AND a dunk on Dream assistant and former USC coach Darius Taylor.

As both JaVale and Imani noted, that's a high price just to answer one question, but Staley eventually went ahead and answered anyway, confirming Pamela McGee did in fact shatter a backboard, though she noted the basket was slightly lower than regulation.

@dawnstaley and Brazilians my HATERS son and daughter do not believe I dunked and broke a back board in Brazil! #dawnpleaseverifyforthesehatermillenials

— Pamela McGee (@PamelaMcGee34) April 30, 2018

