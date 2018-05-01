Why an NBA champion needed Dawn Staley to verify a family legend

If nothing else, Dawn Staley knows a good opportunity when she sees it.
That side of the South Carolina women's basketball coach came out Monday when NBA champion JaVale McGee and WNBA star Imani McGee-Stafford took to Twitter looking to gain some clarity on a family legend involving their mother, Pamela McGee, a women's basketball hall of famer.
In a screenshot of a text posted by JaVale McGee, Pamela McGee claimed she shattered a backboard in Brazil while playing overseas and said Staley could confirm it actually happened.
Rather than immediately confirm or deny, Staley had a list of demands first: courtside seats to the NBA finals between JaVale's Golden State Warriors and her hometown Philadelphia 76ers, next to Beyonce and Jay-Z, courtside seats to all WNBA games between the Atlanta Dream and teams featuring former Gamecocks AND a dunk on Dream assistant and former USC coach Darius Taylor.
As both JaVale and Imani noted, that's a high price just to answer one question, but Staley eventually went ahead and answered anyway, confirming Pamela McGee did in fact shatter a backboard, though she noted the basket was slightly lower than regulation.
Comments