Just do it. A'ja Wilson's apparel deal is the WNBA top pick's first big endorsement

From UA to the Swoosh.
Former South Carolina women's basketball star A'ja Wilson followed in the footsteps of several of her old teammates on Tuesday, announcing Tuesday night that she has signed a partnership with apparel giant Nike.
Wilson, the No. 1 WNBA draft pick of the Las Vegas Aces, sported Under Armour apparel for four years as a member of the Gamecocks, who are sponsored by the Baltimore-based company. However, like former USC players Tiffany Mitchell, Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis, Wilson has now signed with the world's biggest athletic apparel company.
It is the first major endorsement deal Wilson has signed as a professional, though she was recently gifted a free year of Chipotle by a Las Vegas radio station.
The exact details of the agreement have not been disclosed, but a spokesperson for Wilson said it is a multi-year partnership that includes incentives for making the WNBA All-Star team, getting named Rookie of the Year and playing with the U.S. national team, among others.
