From orange to garnet, South Carolina set to add grad transfer

South Carolina women's basketball has flipped one its biggest rival's best scorers into one of its own, according to social media reports.
Former Clemson guard Nelly Perry committed to finish off her career as a grad transfer at USC on Monday, her former club team announced in a tweet.
Perry led Clemson in points and assists per game her junior season, but her senior campaign was derailed before it even began due to a shoulder injury. At the time, the plan was for her to return for a fifth season in 2018-2019, but this offseason, Clemson fired coach Audra Smith.
A 5-foot-10 guard/wing, Perry will join a South Carolina squad looking to replace star forward A'ja Wilson. The Gamecocks have lost two guards to transfer this offseason (Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Victoria Patrick), but are still expected to have plenty of depth in the backcourt with three returning starters and the addition of transfer Te'a Cooper, who sat out last season under NCAA rules, and freshman Destanni Henderson, the top-rated point guard in her class.
Perry is not the only transfer USC is interested in — coach Dawn Staley has expressed interest in former Texas A&M forward Anriel Howard, former Cleveland State wing Ashanti Abshaw and former TCU guard Amber Ramirez. Another grad transfer Carolina had talked to, former Texas A&M guard Danni Williams, announced over the weekend that she will play for Texas next season.
