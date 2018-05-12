A'ja Wilson letter to Gamecock Nation: 'I am forever grateful'

Spurs Up, Fams,

What a whirlwind ride this has been over the past four years! We have made great strides together, strides that some people thought we would NEVER make, but we DID!

You have made my college athletic career one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Your words of encouragement through texts, emails, phone calls and handwritten notes have fueled me to levels that I thought were not attainable.

I am more than prepared for my professional basketball career due to your faithfulness.





And for that, I am forever grateful!

Forever To Thee!

A’ja Wilson

Class of 2018!