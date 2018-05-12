South Carolina revealed plans to build A'ja Wilson a statue during USC's graduation ceremony at Colonial Life Arena Saturday May 12, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Gavin McIntyre
USC Women's Basketball

A'ja Wilson letter to Gamecock Nation: 'I am forever grateful'

By Dwayne Mclemore

May 12, 2018 11:30 PM

Spurs Up, Fams,

What a whirlwind ride this has been over the past four years! We have made great strides together, strides that some people thought we would NEVER make, but we DID!

You have made my college athletic career one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Your words of encouragement through texts, emails, phone calls and handwritten notes have fueled me to levels that I thought were not attainable.

I am more than prepared for my professional basketball career due to your faithfulness.

And for that, I am forever grateful!

Forever To Thee!

A’ja Wilson

Class of 2018!

South Carolina women’s basketball star A’ja Wilson talks about her reaction when president Harris Pastides announced at her graduation that USC will build a statue in her honor, how her rookie year is going and what it means to get her degree. Greg Hadley



