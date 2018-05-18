She's back! Bianca Cuevas-Moore not leaving the Gamecocks after all

Bianca Cuevas-Moore will return to the Gamecocks for 2018-19, the school announced Friday.
The 5-foot-6 senior guard graduated from USC in May and will return to the team after announcing in April that she would finish her playing career at West Virginia.
A key piece in the South Carolina's national championship season, she missed the 2017-18 season with an injury.
“Bianca and I have had our ups and downs, but my love for her has never wavered,” Dawn Staley said in a statement. “She is a fan favorite and a favorite of mine; and her return to our program is a reflection of her love for South Carolina, her teammates and her coaches. I am excited that I get to coach her for another season, and I know that Gamecock Nation is equally excited to see her back in action at Colonial Life Arena.”
Cuevas-Moore injured her ACL during the 2017-2018 preseason. After suffering a setback early in the year, she was shut down for the season. She was a starter for most of USC's 2017 postseason run to a national championship and averaged 8.3 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game as a junior.
Cuevas-Moore's return gives the team plenty of options at the guard position.
Seven of the 13 Gamecocks are guards. USC is set to return Tyasha Harris, Bianca Jackson, Doniyah Cliney and Tennessee transfer Te'a Cooper, as well as incoming freshman Destanni Henderson and graduate transfer Nelly Perry.
