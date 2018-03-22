5 a.m. practice and AAU flashbacks: How USC is preparing for an early tip vs. Buffalo

At 9:08 p.m. this past Sunday, South Carolina women's basketball started its game against Virginia in the NCAA tournament's round of 32, with hundreds of fans wearing their pajamas to the late game at the urging of coach Dawn Staley.
In the Sweet 16 this Saturday in Albany, Gamecock fans could wear pajamas again after a lazy morning in bed ahead of the 11:30 a.m. game against Buffalo.
One game removed from its latest start of the season, which caused USC's players to adjust their pregame routines and USC's marketing department to kick into overdrive persuading fans to come to Colonial Life Arena for a late night, South Carolina will now have its earliest start of the year.
And with that early start comes another huge adjustment in the team's schedule — by 9:08 p.m. on Friday, the Gamecocks could very well be in bed.
"I know that our shootaround is listed at 5:30 in the morning, so we'll see that how that goes," sophomore point guard Tyasha Harris said Wednesday. "So just go to bed early, just lock in and being ready and having a mindset of being ready to play."
Senior forward A'ja Wilson echoed Harris about the early bedtime, and both said they hadn't had a morning start to a game since high school, when they were playing AAU ball.
More recently, the earliest tipoff South Carolina has had this season was at noon against Kentucky on Jan. 21. The Gamecocks haven't played — at least competitively — in the morning in at least five years.
The good news for USC fans is that with the game in Albany and on the weekend, Staley won't have to issue any "excuse slips" this time around. The bad news, of course, is that Times Union Center will likely be filled with UConn supporters, who certainly won't be rooting for the Gamecocks to win, and fans of upstart No. 11 seed Buffalo, which is just 4.5 hours away. According to the Associated Press, roughly 7,600 tickets to the regional have been sold so far.
On the court, however, Harris said the key for South Carolina will be avoiding any sluggishness in the early going — starting with that 5:30 a.m. shootaround.
"(The key is) probably just going to be in warmups, trying to get a sweat going on and just getting shots early ... going hard in warmups and making sure you don't relax," Harris said.
SWEET 16
Who: No. 2 seed USC (28-6, 12-4 SEC) vs. No. 11 seed Buffalo (29-5, 16-2 MAC)
When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Albany, New York
TV: ESPN
Radio: 107.5 FM
