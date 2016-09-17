Columbia squad among teams in PGA Junior regional

0:54 Roundup of events Saturday at the Masters Pause

0:53 Masters Friday highlights

0:58 How SC golfers played on Thursday at the Masters

0:37 Masters Update: Jordan Spieth leads again

1:11 South Carolinians in the 2016 Masters and how they'll play

1:23 Dustin Johnson's issues at Augusta National

1:09 The 13th hole at Augusta National to be lengthened

2:01 Jubilee Festival 2016

1:51 Muschamp: McIlwain, running ability what USC's offense needs

1:43 Muschamp credits Gamecocks for 'outstanding defensive performance'