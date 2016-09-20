Ryder Cup, Top 10 in world still goals for Aiken’s Kevin Kisner

0:54 Roundup of events Saturday at the Masters Pause

0:53 Masters Friday highlights

0:58 How SC golfers played on Thursday at the Masters

0:37 Masters Update: Jordan Spieth leads again

1:11 South Carolinians in the 2016 Masters and how they'll play

1:23 Dustin Johnson's issues at Augusta National

1:09 The 13th hole at Augusta National to be lengthened

2:31 Team of Week: Dreher off to best start since 2012

5:04 Deputy-Mom interferes with son's arrest

1:22 Player of The Week: Spring Valley's Hill delivers with big game on ground