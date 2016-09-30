Danny Willett hears it from the Hazeltine crowd

0:52 Dustin Johnson wins the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont Pause

0:54 Roundup of events Saturday at the Masters

0:53 Masters Friday highlights

0:58 How SC golfers played on Thursday at the Masters

0:37 Masters Update: Jordan Spieth leads again

1:11 South Carolinians in the 2016 Masters and how they'll play

1:23 Dustin Johnson's issues at Augusta National

1:09 The 13th hole at Augusta National to be lengthened

1:30 The Bakery at BullStreet

0:35 Kirk Herbstreit on Sloppy Body and Clemson