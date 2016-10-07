Golf Capsules

John Daly birdied the final five holes Friday in the Toshiba Classic, leaving him three strokes behind fellow senior newcomer Billy Mayfair and 62-year-old Jay Haas.
Making his 14th PGA Tour Champions start since turning 50 in April, Daly finished with a 4-under 67 at Newport Beach Country Club after playing the front nine in even par and dropping a stroke on 13.
The two-time major champion has three top-20 finishes on the senior tour, the best a tie for 11th in July in New York at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
Haas, the 2007 winner, birdied the final hole to match Mayfair at 64.
Mayfair eagled the par-5 third and had six birdies — four on the last five holes — and one bogey. He's making his sixth start on the tour after turning 50 in August.
Larry Mize, Paul Goydos and Michael Allen shot 65. Mize played the back-nine in 5-under 31.
Ross Cochran shot 66, and defending champion Duffy Waldorf was at 67 along with Daly, Mark Calcavecchia, Ian Woosnam, Joey Sindelar, Mark Brooks, Jay Don Blake, John Cook, Fred Funk, Billy Andrade, Jerry Smith, Doug Garwood and brothers Bart and Brad Bryant.
ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — England's Ross Fisher shot a 4-under 68 on the Old Course at St. Andrews to take a one-stroke lead in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Fisher had seven birdies and three bogeys to reach 11-under 133. The five-time European Tour winner opened with a 65 on Thursday at Kingsbarns, will play Carnoustie on Saturday and return to St. Andrews on Sunday for the final round.
Sweden's Joakim Lagergren was second after a 68 at Kingsbarns.
Sweden's Alex Noren was 9 under after a 71 at Kingsbarns.
Belgium's Thomas Pieters was five back after a 68, also at Kingsbarns. Ryder Cup teammate Martin Kaymer was another stroke back after his own 68 at Kingsbarns.
LPGA TAIWAN CHAMPIONSHIP
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Hee Young Park and Ha Na Jang fought through gusty wind and early rain to share the second-round lead in the LPGA Taiwan Championship.
The South Korean players each shot their second straight 3-under 69 at Miramar.
They also each had only one bogey, Jang on the par-4 15th when she got a chip only halfway to the hole and missed a 20-footer, and Park on the par-4 16th when she drove into a bunker and came up well short of the green in two.
Canada's Brooke Henderson (71) was a stroke back along with China's Shanshan Feng (69), South Korea's So Yeon Ryu (68) and South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace (70). Defending champion Lydia Ko was tied for 18th at 1 under after a 73. The top-ranked New Zealander won by nine strokes last year, and has four LPGA Tour victories this year.
Park played the first seven holes in 4 under in the worst conditions of the round. She set up birdies with irons to 4 feet on No. 1, a foot on No. 4, and 4 feet on No. 6, ran in an 18-footer on No. 7, and saved par on No. 8 with a 20-foot putt.
FIJI INTERNATIONAL
NATADOLA, Fiji (AP) — Brandt Snedeker eagled the par-5 sixth hole and shot a 7-under 65 in the windy Fiji International to climb the Australian-dominated leaderboard.
Coming off the United States' Ryder Cup victory Sunday in Minnesota, Snedeker was a stroke behind leader Matthew Giles after two rounds at Vijay Singh-designed Natadola Bay.
Giles had a 66 to reach 11 under in the event sanctioned by European, Australasian and Asian tours. One of eight Australians in the top 10, he eagled the par-4 eighth and had seven birdies and three bogeys. The 27-year-old Australian was looking forward to playing alongside Snedeker.
Snedeker added five birdies in a bogey-free round. He has gone 34 holes without a bogey.
First-round leader Anthony Houston also was 10 under after a 69.
Boo Weekley was 3 under after a 72, and fellow American Heath Slocum another shot back after a 73.
Singh was 1 over after a 75. The 53-year-old Fijian is a three-time major champion.
ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP
INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Brett Coletta shot his second straight 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead over fellow Australian Cameron Davis in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
The 20-year-old Coletta eagled the par-5 15th and had five birdies and two bogeys at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, the site of the Presidents Cup matches last year.
The winner Sunday will receive a spot in the Masters in the event conducted by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters and The R&A.
The 21-year-old Davis, the first-round leader after a 65, birdied the last two holes for a 70. Davis was second last year in Hong Kong in the rain-shortened tournament. Two weeks ago in Mexico, he led Australia to victory in the World Amateur Team Championship and won the individual title.
Japan's Junya Kameshiro was third at 7 under after a 69.
Curtis Luck, the Australian who wrapped up a Masters invitation in August with his U.S. Amateur victory, shot a 69 to match Thailand's K.K. Limbhasut (68) and Japan's Yuwa Kosaihira (72) at 5 under.
