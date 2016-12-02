Lexington’s Burgess wins SCJGA Beth Daniel Player of Year

Lexington golfer Gracyn Burgess has been awarded the state’s top honor in girls’ junior golf.
Burgess was named the Beth Daniel Player of the Year, which is given to the top female golfer by the South Carolina Junior Golf Association. She edged out Kathleen Sumner for the award by winning the George Holliday Tournament over Thanksgiving.
Trent Phillips (Chapman) won the Jay Haas Award, given to the top junior male golfer in the state, for the second straight year.
Burgess, a Clemson commit, won the CGA Twin States and finished runner-up in the Sea Pines Junior Heritage and the WSCGA Junior Girls in addition to winning five high school tournaments. She didn’t finish lower than fifth in any high school tournament this year.
Burgess won the Class 5A Lower State championship and finished second in the state tournament in helping the Wildcats to the state title. She will receive her award Dec. 21 in a ceremony at the Country Club of Charleston.
