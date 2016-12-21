Golf books to warm the soul during the cold weather

Frigid temperatures notwithstanding, it’s always golf season in South Carolina. With a nod to those chilly days of December, what better to give your favorite links fanatic for Christmas than a book that reminds them what they’re missing on inclement afternoons?
That philosophy spawned a Christmas tradition: The State’s annual Golf Books for Christmas List. The following volumes are interesting looks at that timeless game and, in two instances, odes to a pair of the game’s giants.
They’re also cheaper than new clubs (or even club), and easier to fit under the tree. Now on the first tee …
Playing Through: Modern Golf’s Most Iconic Players and Moments, by Jim Moriarty. University of Nebraska Press, 288 pages, $28.
I met Jim Moriarty years ago on the national golf beat, where his smiling face (and constant Carolina Panthers cap) were regular parts of the PGA Tour scene. The North Carolina-based reporter for Golf Digest and Golf World magazines for 30 years has written some classic takes on the players (on and off the golf course) of the PGA and LPGA Tours, including one of the first – and still best – looks at a then-upcoming Dustin Johnson.
In this, his first book as a now-freelance writer, Moriarty pens insightful looks at the big names – Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman, Nick Faldo – and the events that made golf history, notably the Ryder Cup and the majors.
A favorite chapter is his look at Payne Stewart, tracing his evolution from Missouri wise-guy to generous and thoughtful U.S. Open champion and Ryder Cup leader, both shortly before his death in a private plane crash. If you enjoy the stories behind the headlines, this book is for you.
A Life Well Played: My Stories, by Arnold Palmer. St. Martin’s Press, 258 pages, $32.99 (also available as an E-book and an audio digital download)
When the leader of Arnie’s Army died Sept. 25, at age 87, a major chapter in golf and sports died with him. Palmer was a gentle and gracious giant whose golf heroics won over a generation of fans starting in the 1950s and continuing until his death – and arguably, beyond.
Here, Palmer looks back on his rich, full life, offering details and insights to some familiar stories – and sharing some new ones not known to most of his followers.
“I realized just how much I still had to say to my friends in golf and to fans of the game in general,” Palmer wrote in this final remembrance.
Harvey Penick: The Life and Wisdom of the Man who Wrote the Book on Golf, by Kevin Robbins. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 368 pages, $28 (also available as an E-book)
Most serious golfers are familiar with Penick’s “Little Red Book” – still the best-selling golf instruction book of all time – which was published more than 20 years ago. The gentle, soft-spoken instructor to Ben Crenshaw, Tom Kite and other players who came to his Texas club, was best known for his simple but effective philosophy of the game: Take dead aim.
From his hardscrabble start to the end of his long life, Penick represented the best in a difficult and challenging game, doing his best to help the finest professionals and the rawest novices. Robbins captures the man’s kindness, gentleness and also his resolve to guide his students to be their best. We should all hope for a teacher like Penick, in golf and in life.
