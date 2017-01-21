Wind doesn’t blow Kyle Thompson off target

17:06 Donald Trump's full inaugural speech Pause

2:33 Historic airplane hangar being renovated as brewery

1:06 Trump Inauguration parade highlights

2:25 Where are we now with women's issues in SC

1:38 A'ja Wilson returns for the Gamecocks

1:25 Frank Martin hears you, Gamecock Nation

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

1:16 Columbia police chief discusses new Bluff Road annex

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you